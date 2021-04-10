Drep [new] (DREP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.88 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $89.78 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

