Donut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $162,106.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $162,106.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00749737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.11 or 0.99546376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.50 or 0.00763537 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

