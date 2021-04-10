Doctors Coin (DRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $353,597.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $134.03 million and approximately $353,597.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

