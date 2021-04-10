Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

