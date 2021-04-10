Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSCSY. Mizuho lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

