Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 149,713 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $108,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

FOXF opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

