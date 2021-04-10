Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,186,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $115,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

