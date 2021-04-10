Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 671 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Cable One worth $107,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,786.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,852.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,958.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,622.52 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

