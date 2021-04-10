Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.60 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of RH worth $113,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $128,214,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,334,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of RH opened at $613.16 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

