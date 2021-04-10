Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.22 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Hostess Brands worth $112,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.66 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

