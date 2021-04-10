Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.05 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.17% of Allegheny Technologies worth $110,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 379,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

