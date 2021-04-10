Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,927 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $106,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

