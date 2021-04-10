Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 288.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

