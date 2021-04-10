Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00370654 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002392 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

