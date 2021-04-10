Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,183 ($41.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.31. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,979.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,877.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have bought a total of 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

