DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $112.89 million and approximately $68.03 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,925.04 or 0.05026105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

