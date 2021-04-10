Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

