Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.23 ($57.92).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.16 and a 200 day moving average of €41.48. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

