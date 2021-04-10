Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.86 ($181.01).

DB1 opened at €147.85 ($173.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.17. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

