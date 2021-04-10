Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $49.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.86.

APO stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

