Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €85.06 ($100.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.67. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.