DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $571,254.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00007826 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $571,254.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

