Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

