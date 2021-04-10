Denison Mines Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.40.

TSE DML opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.77.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,560.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,200 shares of company stock worth $743,829.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.