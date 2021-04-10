Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,464,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,303,000 after acquiring an additional 111,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,754 shares of company stock valued at $68,118,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $93.88 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

