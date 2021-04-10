Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 663,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,749. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.