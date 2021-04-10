DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,347 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NTES opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

