DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

