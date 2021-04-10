Decentral Games Price Hits $439.85 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $439.85 or 0.00729837 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $84.34 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,738 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

