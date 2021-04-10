Dawn Protocol Price Tops $3.76 on Major Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $226.53 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 336.7% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00006430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 60,242,828 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

