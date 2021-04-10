DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $69,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

