Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

