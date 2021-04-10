David M. Mcguire Sells 2,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $388.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

