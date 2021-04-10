D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.76 million and a PE ratio of 50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.78. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 159.05 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

