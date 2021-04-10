CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,774.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $106,774.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00304357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.59 or 0.00749701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.35 or 0.99233335 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00713836 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

