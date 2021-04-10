CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives $16.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRRF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CTRRF remained flat at $$12.89 during trading on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

