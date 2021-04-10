CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.13. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 158,506 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSI Compressco stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of CSI Compressco at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

