Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

