Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 1,815 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock has a market cap of £104.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,408.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,243.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

