Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

