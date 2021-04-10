Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.65 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

