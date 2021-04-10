Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,729 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Banco Macro worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $3,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Banco Macro stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

