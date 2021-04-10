Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

