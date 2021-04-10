Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,371 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $77.28.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

