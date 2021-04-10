Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NWLI opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.86. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.