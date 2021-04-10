Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,947 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

