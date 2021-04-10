Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,451 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

