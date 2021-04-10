Credit Suisse AG Acquires 13,032 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

