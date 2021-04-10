Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $146.56 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $90.34 million and $4.33 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $146.56 or 0.00246438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.