Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,744 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Crane stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

